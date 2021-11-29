Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $3.04

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $561.56 million and $47.04 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018241 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009523 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.