Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $328.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $308,098.43 and $328.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.00998114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00264286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

