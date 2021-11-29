Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

