Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,037,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23.

