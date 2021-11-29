Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 1.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after buying an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000.

EZU stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

