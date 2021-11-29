Columbus Point LLP Sells 2,321 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Columbus Point LLP trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 4.6% of Columbus Point LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

