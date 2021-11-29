Comerica Bank Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.