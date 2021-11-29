Comerica Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

