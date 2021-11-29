Comerica Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $597.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $605.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

