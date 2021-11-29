Comerica Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Park National worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Park National by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

PRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRK opened at $134.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

