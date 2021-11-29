Comerica Bank Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

