Comerica Bank Purchases 62,835 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

