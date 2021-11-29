Comerica Bank Sells 895 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,782 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.63 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

