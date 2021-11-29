Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Purchases $21,140.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Charles J. Baird bought 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,130.00.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. 744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,982. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $754.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

