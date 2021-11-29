Comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) & Its Competitors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tencent Music Entertainment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 2 9 4 0 2.13 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 101.55%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion $602.06 million 21.06 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.04

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

