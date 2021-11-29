Comparing UP Fintech (TIGR) & Its Competitors

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 73.88 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.18

UP Fintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2254 2294 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 294.36%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 15.38%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.81% 16.90% 6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.