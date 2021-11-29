Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

CNDT stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Conduent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

