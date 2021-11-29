Connectome (CNTM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Connectome has a total market cap of $135,110.43 and $1.34 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

