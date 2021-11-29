ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

