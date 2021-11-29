Constellation Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $246.67 million and $2.66 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.