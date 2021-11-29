CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $399,445.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00098836 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

