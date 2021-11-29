Contrasting Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Nucor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Nucor $20.14 billion 1.62 $721.47 million $16.72 6.82

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Nucor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nucor 0 8 4 0 2.33

Nucor has a consensus target price of $116.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Nucor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Nucor 15.86% 40.10% 22.36%

Summary

Nucor beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists of direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

