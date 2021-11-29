Contrasting First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First National of Nebraska and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.56 $13.03 million $4.14 12.51

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

