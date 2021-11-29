Contrasting Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.66%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.10 $97.80 million $4.30 23.82 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

