Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $381,752.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.14 or 0.07445430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.84 or 0.99736999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

