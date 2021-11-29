Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.39

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 5166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

