Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $554.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

