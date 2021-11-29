Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $546.13 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $554.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

