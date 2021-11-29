Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.07. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $554.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

