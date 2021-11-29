Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $558.36

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $558.36 and last traded at $558.09, with a volume of 61800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

The stock has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day moving average is $441.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

