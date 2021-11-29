Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

