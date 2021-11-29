Cred Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $2.57 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

