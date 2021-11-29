Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in York Water were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in York Water by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in York Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in York Water by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.