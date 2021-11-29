Credit Suisse AG Has $448,000 Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

