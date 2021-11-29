Credit Suisse AG Has $457,000 Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of TherapeuticsMD worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 623,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

