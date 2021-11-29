Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $813.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.