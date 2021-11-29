Credit Suisse AG Purchases 884 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FRP were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRP stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.68. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

