Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,856 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.08 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

