Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $691.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

