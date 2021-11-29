Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

SWPRF stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73. Swiss Prime Site has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.