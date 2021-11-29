Critical Comparison: Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 17.50 -$16.77 million ($1.60) -1.69

Adagio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.62% -78.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adagio Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.09%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Adagio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

