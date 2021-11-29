Critical Survey: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 125.34 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -9.83 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 160.54 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -4.11

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% -5,272.40% -78.05% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.86%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 106.39%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

