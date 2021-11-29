Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,980 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

