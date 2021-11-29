Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

