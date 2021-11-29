Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

