Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

