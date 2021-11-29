Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $193.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,657 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.