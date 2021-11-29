Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of A opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

