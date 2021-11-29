Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

