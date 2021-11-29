Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

